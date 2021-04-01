Kamal Haasan & DMK's Stalin Congratulate Rajinikanth On Receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Makkal Needhi Maiam permanent president and actor Kamal Haasan congratulated 'Thalaivar' Rajinikanth for being conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award on Thursday. Terming Rajinikanth as a 'mahanayak', Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar revealed that the actor would be bestowed with the honour, noting that he had created a place in the hearts of his fans and the audience with his hard work and determination. Taking to Twitter, Kamal Haasan noted that the award was 100% appropriate for Rajinikanth as he extended his wishes to his fellow Kollywood actor.

Kamal Haasan congratulates Rajinikanth

DMK's Stalin welcomes delayed move

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo MK Stalin congratulated his friend and a 'selfless' artist Rajinikanth for being conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke award. Welcoming the 'delayed move', the DMK chief took to Twitter to extend his wished to the Kollywood actor.

Rajinikanth to be bestowed with Dadasaheb Phalke award

"The award is in honour of Dadasaheb Phalke, who had made the first Indian film in 1913, Raja Harishchandra and he is known as the founder of Indian cinema. We are privileged that people across the nation have contributed to film industry," Union Minister Javadekar stated.

Rajinikanth had been felicitated with the 'Icon of Global Jubilee' award at the Government-hosted International Film Festival of India at a grand ceremony in 2019. Among the other honours for Rajinikanth include the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and Padma Vibhushan Award in 2016. Amitabh Bachchan was the previous winner of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, announced in September 2019, However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, like the recently-announced National Award, the Dadasaheb Phalke award too were not announced last year.

Rajinikanth, who had started his career in the ‘70s, went on to feature in movies across languages like Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi, before emerging as a superstar in Tamil cinema. Starting from content-driven roles in his mentor K Balachander’s films and other ventures like Mani Ratnam’s Thalapathi, he became popular for his ‘massy’ roles like Baashha and later ones like Sivaji: The Boss, Petta and Darbar, where his stylish moves and gravity-defying action sequences fetched him a massive fan following across the globe. Rajinikanth had made a grand announcement to formally launch his political party in January this year, but changed his decision citing his ill-health. He is currently shooting for the movie Annaatthe.