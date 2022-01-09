Kamal Hassan's Brand 'KH House Of Khaddar' Welcomes NYC Fashion Sustainability Bill

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan ventured into fashion last year with the launch of his fashion brand 'KH House of Khaddar'. House of Khaddar, which was launched last year in Chicago is an environmentally-conscious fashion brand that aims at ending exploitation and creating a sustainable and accountable ecosystem.

The brand has now welcomed the Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act also known as the Fashion Act that was unveiled in New York.

The recently unveiled Fashion Sustainability bill in New York is expected to be a game-changer in the global fashion industry. In times where fashion labels continually cause environmental damage, this bill, if passed will effectively hold the biggest brands in fashion to account for their role in climate change. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s recently launched brand 'KH House of Khaddar' in collaboration with designer Amritha Ram, welcomed this bill.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the company said:

What seemed to some as an eccentric act is now proving to be a well centered launch at a very appropriate moment -a vision seen , adapted and executed by Mr Kamal Haasan @ikamalhaasan in KH House of Khaddar @khhouseofkhaddar KHHK is not celebrating an opportunity to be exploited, on the contrary KHHK is proud to be part of creating this opportunity for all and Create a responsible and sustainable way of living for both the urban consumer and his true partner the rural artisan. KHHK is the pioneer in building a 100% eco friendly brand . We source the fabric driectly from weaver communities and each fabric is meticulously hand dyed with organic dyes . We have zero chemical waste from our products and hence we have zero carbon footprints. KHHK was launched in the west and we are proud that we model every principle enlisted in the bill proposed.

KH House of Khaddar is a pioneer in creating a 100% eco brand where they source fabric directly from the weavers and each fabric is hand-dyed with organic dyes. They have zero chemical wastes and hence zero carbon footprints. Kamal Hassan had previously launched the brand via his Instagram and wrote, "Our weavers chance to loom large. Dear West, follow the thread it will reach you to our history. Bravo Khaddar says KHHK !! (sic)"

