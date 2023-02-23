Kanak Rele, Veteran Classical Dancer, Dies At 85; Hema Malini And Others Mourn Her Demise

Veteran classical dancer Kanak Rele, known for her breathtaking performances, passed away on Wednesday (February 22) due to cardiac arrest. Rele was 85. She was a Mohiniyattam dancer and received numerous awards during her career. She worked in the entertainment industry for over six decades and has left a huge legacy in her wake.

Kanak Rele was the founder-director of the Nalanda Dance Research Centre in Juhu.

Bollywood actress Hema Malini offered her condolences after Rele's passing. She shared photos with her and captioned it, “A sad day and a great loss for all of us, especially for me. There was a fondness and mutual respect we shared. Padma Vibhushan Dr. Smt. Kanak Rele, the Mohini Attam dancer, choreographer and founder of Nalanda Dance Research Centre's passing is the end of a great era for the world of classical dance.”

She added, “Her contribution to this world is colossal. Kanak Ji's beauty and personality is eternal. My heartfelt condolences to her wonderful family and members of Nalanda. I will always cherish our friendship.”

Check out the post here:



Actress Sudhaa Chandran commented on the post and wrote, “Om Shanti....another legend leaves us in tears.....our dance fraternity will miss u mam.” Celina Jaitly left an array of white heart emojis.

Ramesh Bais, Maharashtra governor, also offered his condolences and wrote, “Dr. Rele made fundamental work in the field of dance through her Nalanda Dance Research Centre and the Nalanda Nritya Kala Mahavidyalaya. She trained hundreds of students and brought classical dance close to the people."

Kanak Rele’s Awards

Kanak Rele was conferred with the Padma Bhushan in 2013. She was also a Padma Shri awardee. Rele is survived by her husband Yatindra Rele, son Rahul, daughter-in-law Uma, and two grandchildren.