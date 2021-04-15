Kang Sora Announces Birth Of Her First Child; Plum M&C Release Official Statement

Fans of Kang Sora have once again something to rejoice over as the news of the birth of Kang Sora's child has been revealed. The actor announced the news of her child's birth through her agency. The baby girl was born on April 15, 2021.

Kang Sora's child's birth announced by her company

South Korean celebrities are often tight-lipped about their personal matters. They release official statements through their agencies, which is often followed by a personal letter from the actor. Kang Sora took the fans by surprise after announcing her plans to get married to her non-celebrity boyfriend last year in August 2020. The news was gladly received by the fans and they sent their wishes and blessings for the couple. The news was soon followed by the announcement of Kang Sora's pregnancy in November 2020. The company mentioned that the actor was due in April 2021. According to Soompi, Kang Sora's agency Plum M&C announced today that she gave birth to her first baby, a girl child on April 15, 2021. The company also added that both, Kang Sora and the baby girl are healthy.

About Kang Sora

Kang Sora made her acting debut 12 years ago in 2009 with the mystery film 4th Period Mystery. She shot to fame in 2011 with the drama film Sunny, a movie about high school girls in the 1980s. She has also appeared in hit dramas like Doctor Stranger and Misaeng: Incomplete Life. Kang Sora was last seen opposite Choi Siwon in the drama Revolutionary Love in 2017 before making a comeback in 2019 with the film Uhm Bok-Dong, a biographical film about the cyclist Uhm Bok-dong. In 2020, she appeared in the comedy film Secret Zoo where she plays the role of a veterinarian who pretends to be a lion. She will be next seen in a cameo role in Kang Ha Neul's upcoming romance film Rain and Your Story.

Kang Sora announced her marriage to her non-celebrity boyfriend was a sudden announcement for her fans. She announced the news through a personal letter, which was preceded by an official statement from her company. The wedding ceremony was a private affair with only the couple's parents and close family present. Kang Sora's company had requested the press media to give the couple their privacy, and hence the photos from the wedding are not released in public.

(Image Courtesy: Kang Sora Instagram)