Kangana Ranaut Says Sushant's Death Was 'abetted', In Tell-all Interview To Arnab Goswami

Kangana Ranaut has made some scathing remarks about lobbyism and nepotistic practices of the Hindi film industry with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's recent tragic demise in view. She spoke to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in an exclusive interview on Nation Wants To Know in which she clearly doubled down and exposed secrets revolving around Sushant Singh Rajput. She claimed that his death was not a suicide but a murder by the people who harassed him professionally and ensured that his career is doomed.

She said, "I call it murder because I do feel abetment of suicide. According to section 306, it is as much of a criminal offense as physically killing one person. So for me, from day 1, I've been calling it murder."

On being asked about how Sushant was allegedly ousted from the industry, Kangana said that it was evident that Sushant had been begging people on social media to see his films, around the release of film Sonchiriya.

"He said that he's not from Bollywood and there are people who will throw him out. They will make sure that he doesn't work in the industry. He asked for support from his fans on social media fearing that he'll be destroyed and ruined."

Kangana went on to state that Mumbai Police has not been summoning the "real people with power" in the film industry and named filmmakers whom she alleged 'destroyed Sushant Singh Rajput'. Sushant had allegedly raised his voice against nepotism in 2016 by calling it ''something that kills the right talent and not letting them come up''.

When Sushant rebuked and claimed autonomy over his career, there was a big showdown and Sushant was told nobody would work with him. Citing her own example, Kangana said that when she declined Sultan, Aditya Chopra had said the same thing to her. The reason she knows the workings is through her own experience, she added, revealing that she did not want to work with Khans after delivering a blockbuster on her own.

