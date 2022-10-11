Kangana Ranaut Defends Elon Musk Amid Kanye West Twitter Account Freeze; 'New Target'

Barely 2 days after rapper Kanye West's Instagram account was restricted for violating the platform's policies, the singer popularly known as Ye, returned to Twitter. However, soon after he shared a few posts on the micro-blogging site, the rapper was locked out of his Twitter handle as well.

After West took to Twitter to share his opinions before his handle got frozen, Tesla CEO, who was poised to buy the micro-blogging platform was one of the first responders to the rapper's tweet. Soon after his comment on the singer's post, he was heavily criticised for his actions.

Kangana Ranaut supports Elon Musk amid strong backlash

Amid all the backlash and heat that the billionaire faced on social media, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut came to his defense and stated how the business magnate is being targeted by liberals, who can’t stand anyone who is ‘self-made, fiery, intelligent, and above all sane’.

The National award-winning actor shared a post by Vanity Fair about a recent article on Elon Musk, the headline of which read ‘Get ready for Elon Musk to turn Twitter into a right-wing cesspool’ on her Instagram story while sharing her views.

The actor who is known for her bold mannerism and speaking her heart out, the actor wrote, "Elon is woke’s the new target. They can’t stand anyone, who can think for him or herself, basically, who is self-made, fiery, intelligent, and above all sane… To get woke’s sympathy one has to be dimwit, powerless and incompetent… liberals/ wokes have such role models… they have started a massive hate campaign against Elon.”

Welcome back to Twitter, my friend! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2022

Last year in May, Kangana's Twitter account was ‘permanently suspended’ after she tweeted her reaction to the West Bengal assembly election results. At that time she called out the micro-blogging platform for putting a cap on her thinking.

Kanye West's Twitter account got restricted after he posted anti-Semitic content on the micro-blogging site, thereby violating the platform's policies, as said by a Twitter spokesperson. "I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," read his tweet.

Ye, who made his comeback to the micro-blogging site on Saturday after over 2 years, was restricted from Instagram for similar reasons. It was a result of Kanye's recent downpour on Instagram following the White Lives Matter controversy.

IMAGE: AP/PTI