Responsive & Responsible Government Only Hope In Getting Justice For Sushant: Team Kangana

Actor Kangana Ranaut whose revelations over Sushant Singh Rajput's death sent ripples across Bollywood, thanked PM Modi on Saturday for acknowledging Dr Subramanian Swamy's letter demanding a CBI probe into Sushant's death. Kangana Ranaut's team on Twitter remarked that the Central government was now 'the only hope for getting justice' for the actor's death, adding that there were many like him who had been targets for the movie mafia.

Our responsive and responsible government is our only hope in getting justice for Sushant and many who are still being targeted and bullied by the movie mafia.

Many thanks to our hon'ble Prime Minister ðŸ™@PMOIndia @narendramodi https://t.co/AjpVUIYw1f — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 25, 2020

PM Modi has acknowledged the letter written by Dr @Swamy39 for CBI investigation into mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput! — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) July 25, 2020

PM acknowledges letter requesting CBI probe

Earlier in the day, advocate Ishkaran Bhandari who has been working along with Dr Subramanian Swamy in launching a probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's demise took to Twitter to reveal that PM Modi had acknowledged the letter that Dr Swamy had sent to him.

In the letter, Subramanian Swamy requested PM Modi to advise the Maharashtra Government to launch a CBI Enquiry into the matter given the bigwigs that had emerged backing the 'voluntary suicide' angle to Sushant's death. He also added that the Mumbai Police was already preoccupied with the Coronavirus pandemic and the law and order situation amid the health crisis. "Hence, this laborious duty of conducting the enquiry where public credibility is being strained, a CBI enquiry would be the only way to retain public confidence," read Dr Swamy's letter. Below is the full copy of the letter and PM's response.

Swamy demands urgent sealing of SSR's flat

Earlier in a letter addressed to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Subramanian Swamy had demanded the urgent sealing of Sushant's flat which could be a hub of evidence for the investigation stating that the action needed to be taken under notable Sections of the Model Police Manual as formulated by the Bureau of Police Research and Development. Ishkaran revealed that the letter was dispatched back on July 15, 2020, but no response from the Mumbai police has been received yet.

