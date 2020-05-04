Kanika Kapoor Misses Her Three Kids, Shares Throwback Picture With A Quote

COVID-19 fighter Kanika Kapoor on Monday took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her three kids — Ayaana, Samara, and Yuvraj. The singer is in Lucknow and hasn't been able to meet her kids yet.

Sharing a quote, "When you love what you have, you have everything you need", Kanika shared a throwback picture of her kids.

In April, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor expressed her desire to donate her plasma for treating coronavirus patients, officials said. She gave her blood sample for testing at the King George's Medical University (KGMU). However, the hospital said that the singer will have to wait for a few days.

"Blood sample of Kanika Kapoor was examined and almost all parameters pertaining to plasma donation were found to be appropriate. However, the haemoglobin quantity was found less than the standard. Hence, she has to wait for a few days for plasma donation," KGMU s Vice-Chancellor, Prof M L B Bhatt, told PTI.

The Head of Department of Transfusion Medicine at KGMU, Dr Tulika Chandra said, "The blood sample of Kanika Kapoor was examined for the purpose of plasma donation, and it was found positive. But she has to wait for some time."

Kanika Kapoor, who had recovered from COVID-19, gave her blood sample on Monday for testing at the KGMU. The popular singer had tested positive for novel coronavirus on March 20. She had also come under attack for being negligent and not observing self-quarantine despite returning from the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic.

