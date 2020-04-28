Kanika Kapoor Will Have To Wait For A Few Days For Plasma Donation: KGMU

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has to wait for some time to donate plasma, a senior official of King George's Medical University said. The actor approached the authorities after being tested negative on the 6th test.

"Blood sample of Kanika Kapoor was examined and almost all parameters pertaining to plasma donation were found to be appropriate. However, the haemoglobin quantity was found less than the standard. Hence, she has to wait for a few days for plasma donation," KGMU s Vice-Chancellor, Prof M L B Bhatt, told PTI on Tuesday.

The Head of Department of Transfusion Medicine at KGMU, Dr Tulika Chandra said, "The blood sample of Kanika Kapoor was examined for the purpose of plasma donation, and it was found positive. But she has to wait for sometime."

Kanika Kapoor, who had recovered from COVID-19, gave her blood sample on Monday for testing at the KGMU. The popular singer had tested positive for novel coronavirus on March 20. She had also come under attack for being negligent and not observing self-quarantine despite returning from the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kanika Kapoor gets police visit after breaking COVID row silence; called for interrogation

What is Plasma Therapy?

Convalescent Plasma Therapy is an experimental procedure for COVID-19 patients. In this treatment, plasma (a blood component) from a cured COVID-19 patient is transfused to a critically ill coronavirus patient. The blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 develops antibodies to battle against the virus. The idea behind the therapy is that immunity can be transferred from a healthy person to a sick patient using convalescent plasma.

Once the blood plasma of the recovered patient is infused with that of the second patient, the antibodies start fighting against coronavirus in the second person's body. The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour.

COVID-19 fighter Kanika Kapoor shares picture with family from Lucknow with a note

(PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.