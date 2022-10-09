Kanye West Returns To Twitter As Instagram Restricts His Account For Violating Policies

Amid several ongoing controversies, American rapper Kanye West's Instagram account has been restricted for violating the platform's policies, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. A Meta spokesperson confirmed to the publication that the company deleted all the offensive content from Kanye's Instagram account. The move could temporarily prevent him from posting, writing comments or sending direct messages to anyone. It is pertinent to note that the Meta rep has not yet specified how long the restrictions would last.

The move came shortly after Kanye's recent downpour on Instagram following the White Lives Matter controversy. The rapper has been taking a dig at several famous personalities including supermodel Gigi Hadid, Diddy aka Sean Combs, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and more.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Ye uploaded an alleged interaction with Sean "Diddy" Combs with the caption "Jesus is Jew." Sharing the screenshot of the text exchange, the rapper claimed that Combs was controlled by Jewish people. Soon after this, an Advocacy group American Jewish Committee criticised West's comments in an Instagram post for "rants laden with racist and antisemitic undertones."

Kanye returns to Twitter after a long hiatus

After Instagram took action against Ye, he returned to Twitter after a long hiatus where he took a dig at Meta Chair Mark Zuckerberg and tweeted, "How you gonna kick me off Instagram." Elon Musk responded to Kanye's comeback as he tweeted, "Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!"

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that West came under fire for his social media posts. Earlier, in March, his Instagram account was suspended for 24 hours as he posted something offensive targeting The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

Image: AP