Kapil Sharma Wishes Aaditya Thackeray On 30th Birthday, Bollywood's Biggest Stars Join In

Comedian Kapil Sharma took to his social media to wish Aaditya Thackeray on his birthday. Sharma conveyed his wishes to the young leader and Maharashtra Minister and said 'keep up the good work'. As Aaditya Thackeray turned 30 on June 13 many Bollywood celebrities sent their good wishes to him.

Taking to Twitter, Kapil Sharma wrote: Wish u a very happy bday young leader @AUThackeray keep up the good work. Lots of love n positive energy to u god bless.

Wish u a very happy bday young leader @AUThackeray keep up the good work. Lots of love n positive energy to u ðŸŽ‚ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ god bless ðŸ™ — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) June 13, 2020

Disha Patani, who also shared the same birthday, wished Aaditya by posting a snap where the duo is flanked by singer-composer Siddharth Mahadevan. The Malang actor conveyed greetings on Instagram stories. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was among the others who conveyed birthday wishes for success, happiness and blessings to Aaditya Thackeray.

Happiest b’day @AUThackeray stay the amazing you and keep shining ðŸ¤—â¤ï¸ — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) June 13, 2020

Happy bday Aditya, wish u all the success and happiness. God bless @AUThackeray — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 13, 2020

Many Veterans of the film industry sent heartwarming birthday greetings for the Worli MLA. Anil Kapoor wrote that the youth looked up to him for inspiration and guidance. Sanjay Dutt encouraged him to ‘continue the amazing work.’ Suniel Shetty showered praises on Thackeray, calling him a ‘natural born leader’, ‘one of the most passionate leaders’ and his ‘favourite.’

Happy Birthday, @AUThackeray. The youth looks up to you and your work for inspiration and guidance. Wishing you all the health, happiness & success. pic.twitter.com/xqGvkWx7hj — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 13, 2020

Happy birthday to a natural born leader and my favourite @AUThackeray... love prayers and blessings to one of the most passionate leaders I have seen ...your devotion passion and contribution towards the state during this pandemic has bin HUGE... thank you ...stay blessed. — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) June 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Aaditya had announced that he’s not celebrating his birthday due to the pandemic. He had urged his party cadre and followers to contribute the money over posters or hoardings in his name to the state relief fund for COVID-19.

