Kareena, Kangana & Other Stars React To Harnaaz Sandhu's Miss Universe Title; 'Girl Power'

Harnaaz Sandhu, LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021, representing India, is the new Miss Universe. The 21-year-old model and actress made India proud by defeating contestants from 80 countries and bringing home the Miss Universe 2021 title. Harnaaz is only the third Indian woman to win the crown, following Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

And the new Miss Universe is… Miss India ✨👏🏽



Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 … bringing the crown home after 21 years! https://t.co/sXtZzrNct8 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 13, 2021

Celebrities in Bollywood are taking turns on social media to congratulate Harnaaz on her massive victory. Priyanka Chopra, the former Miss World, is leading the way, taking to Twitter to celebrate the win, stating, "Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03… bringing the crown home after 21 years!"

Kareena Kapoor Khan tweeted a photo from Harnaaz's crowning moment, writing, "Congratulations to the newly crowned #MissUniverse @HarnaazSandhu_03."

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also hailed Sandhu for bringing the title home and called it delightful news. Taking to her Instagram stories, Ranaut posted a picture of a crowned Harnaaz Sandhu with the caption "what a delightful news..Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu_03.

Neha Dhupia, who shared the same video, added, "Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_30…you have made us all so proud." Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, on the other hand, uploaded a photo of Harnaaz from the finale with the caption,, "Congratulations on the Big Win @harnaazSandhu_03".

One of the tweets that caught attention was from Punjabi music artist Guru Randhawa, who sent kind words for Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu. He posted a video of Harnaaz being named Miss Universe and receiving the crown. Her excitement, delight, and emotions are captured in the video footage. Guru Randhawa commented on the post, saying, "This is wonderful. @HarnaazSandhu03 is making India proud.

Earlier in the day, 'welcoming' Harnaaz to the club, Lara Dutta stated that India has been waiting for this opportunity for 21 years. Hailing the beauty, Lara wrote, "Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03!!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!!"

Harnaaz, who is from Chandigarh and won the contest, had to answer a slew of questions before becoming successful. Sandhu, who has appeared in a number of Punjabi films, including Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange, is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Public Administration. During the competition, the actor-model was subjected to a slew of questions from the judging panel, all of which she answered confidently.

Image: PTI/Instagram @MissUniverse/@KanganaRanaut