Kareena Kapoor, Tom Holland, Catherine Zeta Jones Attend The 2023 Monaco Grand Prix

Quick links:
Kareena Kapoor is currently in Monaco to attend the F1 Grand Prix. Several other Hollywood A-listers also flocked to watch the car race sport live.
Spiderman fame Tom Holland was also present at the F1 race in Monaco last evening (May 28). The actor struck a pose with other actors and celebrities at the event.
Rapper Bad Bunny was also in attendance at the F1 race. The rapper made heads turn at the event with his bikini printed shirt.
Michael Kirk Douglas made his F1 outing a date night with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones. The actor is best known for her role in the movie Fatal Attraction.
The Enchanted actor James Marsden also attended the F1 race on May 28. The actor was surrounded by fans and obliged them with pictures and autographs.
Wednesday fame, Catherine Zeta-Jones was also spotted in Monaco. She attended the F1 race with her husband, Michael Douglas.
Pirates of the Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom became the talking point of the F1 race. The actor posed with fans and other celebrities at the event.