Kareena Kapoor, Tom Holland, Catherine Zeta Jones Attend The 2023 Monaco Grand Prix

Kareena Kapoor, Tom Holland, Catherine Zeta Jones, Orlando Bloom and several other celebrities attended the F1 Grand Prix race held in Monaco on May 28.

| Written By
Shreya Pandey
Kareena Kapoor
Image:@kareenakapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor is currently in Monaco to attend the F1 Grand Prix. Several other Hollywood A-listers also flocked to watch the car race sport live. 

Tom Holland
Image:@21MetGala/Twitter

Spiderman fame Tom Holland was also present at the F1 race in Monaco last evening (May 28). The actor struck a pose with other actors and celebrities at the event. 

Bad Bunny
Image:@21MetGala/Twitter

Rapper Bad Bunny was also in attendance at the F1 race. The rapper made heads turn at the event with his bikini printed shirt. 

Michael Douglas
Image:@Latinos331/Twitter

Michael Kirk Douglas made his F1 outing a date night with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones. The actor is best known for her role in the movie Fatal Attraction. 

James Marsden
Image:@21MetGala/Twitter

The Enchanted actor James Marsden also attended the F1 race on May 28. The actor was surrounded by fans and obliged them with pictures and autographs. 

David Burough
Image:@rosbergcore/Twitter

David Harbour also attended the race and posed with Tom Holland. 

Catherine Zeta Jones
Image:@21MetGala/Twitter

Wednesday fame, Catherine Zeta-Jones was also spotted in Monaco. She attended the F1 race with her husband, Michael Douglas. 

Neymar
Image:@21MetGala/Twitter

Footballer Neymar also made it to the car race sport. 

Orlando Bloom
Image:@21MetGala/Twitter

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom became the talking point of the F1 race. The actor posed with fans and other celebrities at the event. 

Kareena Kapoor and Yuvraj Singh
Image:@kareenakpoor/Instagram

A day before the actual race, Kareena Kapoor posed with Yuvraj Singh at the practice match for F1. 

