Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna And More Celebs Clicked In The City

Last Updated: 8th July, 2021 22:11 IST

Honsla Rakh actress Shehnaaz Gill turned up the fashion quotient in her chic monochrome attire. Snapped in Andheri, the actress matched her elegant outfit with an extensive necklace.

Dressed in a yellow dress, Geetha Govindam actress Rashmika Mandanna looked pretty as always. The actress was snapped in Andheri, clad in her safety mask.

Gearing up for her gym session, actress Rakhi Sawant was clicked in her gym fit. Holding a pink bag in her hand, Rakhi smiled at the paparazzi.

Niece of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, Anjini Dhawan was snapped in Andheri. Dressed in a white tee paired with shorts, Anjini waved for the paparazzi while standing beside her car.

Sporting stylish black attire, Pranutan Bahl was clicked in Andheri. The Notebook actress took off her mask to pose for the pictures.

Promoting their upcoming movie Hungama 2, co-stars Shilpa Shetty and Meezan attended a program in Andheri. The duo posed for the paparazzi together.

On and about in Andheri, the heartthrob of Bollywood Kartik Aaryan was spotted stepping out of his car. Dressed in a casual yellow button, the actor looked as stylish as ever in the pictures.

Ek Villain actress Shraddha Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi in Juhu post her session at a Salon. The actress dressed comfortably while holding a pink water bottle.

