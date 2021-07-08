Last Updated:

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna And More Celebs Clicked In The City

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and many more Bollywood celebrities clicked out and about in the city. Check out the pictures here.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Shraddha Kapoor
1/8
Varinder Chawla

Ek Villain actress Shraddha Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi in Juhu post her session at a Salon. The actress dressed comfortably while holding a pink water bottle. 

Kartik Aryan
2/8
Varinder Chawla

On and about in Andheri, the heartthrob of Bollywood Kartik Aaryan was spotted stepping out of his car. Dressed in a casual yellow button, the actor looked as stylish as ever in the pictures. 

Shilpa Shetty and Meezaan
3/8
Varinder Chawla

Promoting their upcoming movie Hungama 2, co-stars Shilpa Shetty and Meezan attended a program in Andheri. The duo posed for the paparazzi together. 

Pranutan Bahl
4/8
Varinder Chawla

Sporting stylish black attire, Pranutan Bahl was clicked in Andheri. The Notebook actress took off her mask to pose for the pictures.

Anjini Dhawan
5/8
Varinder Chawla

Niece of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, Anjini Dhawan was snapped in Andheri. Dressed in a white tee paired with shorts, Anjini waved for the paparazzi while standing beside her car. 

Rakhi Sawant
6/8
Varinder Chawla

Gearing up for her gym session, actress Rakhi Sawant was clicked in her gym fit. Holding a pink bag in her hand, Rakhi smiled at the paparazzi. 

Rashmika Mandanna
7/8
Varinder Chawla

Dressed in a yellow dress, Geetha Govindam actress Rashmika Mandanna looked pretty as always. The actress was snapped in Andheri, clad in her safety mask.

Shehnaaz Gill
8/8
Varinder Chawla

Honsla Rakh actress Shehnaaz Gill turned up the fashion quotient in her chic monochrome attire. Snapped in Andheri, the actress matched her elegant outfit with an extensive necklace. 

