Karva Chauth is one of the most auspicious festivals observed by married Hindu women as they keep a day-long fast for the long life, prosperity and safety of their husbands. It falls annually on the fourth day of Kartik month as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar. The women break their fast only after seeing the moon in the evening and having food and water from their husband's hands. Karva Chauth 2022 will be observed on October 13. Take a look at the Date, time, mahurat, significance and all other details you should know.

Karva Chauth 2022: Date, time, mahurat and other details

This year, Karva Chauth will be marked on Thursday, October 13. According to Drik Panchang, the puja mahurat will last from 05:54 pm to 07:08 pm. On the other hand, the tithi will begin exactly at 1:59 am on October 13 and will end at 3:08 am on October 14.

Karva Chauth significance

The festival has a special place in Hindu culture as it is believed that the women who worship Goddess Parvati on this day are blessed with good fortune. Lord Shiva and Kartikeya are the other deities worshipped on this day. On this day, women wear ethnic clothing, primarily sarees and salwar suits, and adorn themselves with customary symbols of a married woman, such as the Sindoor.

The Puja is done in the evening, following which women break their fast upon sighting the moon. As for the Pujas, they're mostly performed in groups by women and afterwards the chauth is given as charity to Brahmin. Some important items required during the Puja include Water, Milk, Kumkum, Honey, Chandan, Sugar, Curd, Incense sticks, Camphor and Karwa.

Karva Chauth is widely celebrated in the North part of India, including Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

