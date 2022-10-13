Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Also known as Kark Chaturthi, Karwa Chauth is a festival celebrated by Hindu women of Northern and Western India on the fourth day of Purnima (full moon). Karwa Chauth, like many Hindu festivals, is based on the lunisolar calendar, which takes into account all astronomical positions, particularly moon positions, which are used as a marker to calculate important dates.
Married women, particularly in North India, fast from sunrise to moonrise on Karwa Chauth to ensure the safety and longevity of their husbands. The Karwa Chauth fast is traditionally observed in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu, western Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh. Fasting women choose to look their best on Karwa Chauth by wearing Karwa Chauth special dresses such as a traditional sari or lehenga. Women in some regions dress in traditional state attire.
The fast begins at the dawn and women who are fasting do not eat during the day. It is mandatory for them to follow the rituals precisely, so here are do's and don'ts that one needs to follow on this auspicious day: