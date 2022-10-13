Also known as Kark Chaturthi, Karwa Chauth is a festival celebrated by Hindu women of Northern and Western India on the fourth day of Purnima (full moon). Karwa Chauth, like many Hindu festivals, is based on the lunisolar calendar, which takes into account all astronomical positions, particularly moon positions, which are used as a marker to calculate important dates.

Married women, particularly in North India, fast from sunrise to moonrise on Karwa Chauth to ensure the safety and longevity of their husbands. The Karwa Chauth fast is traditionally observed in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu, western Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh. Fasting women choose to look their best on Karwa Chauth by wearing Karwa Chauth special dresses such as a traditional sari or lehenga. Women in some regions dress in traditional state attire.

Do's and Don'ts of fasting during Karwa Chauth

The fast begins at the dawn and women who are fasting do not eat during the day. It is mandatory for them to follow the rituals precisely, so here are do's and don'ts that one needs to follow on this auspicious day:

To participate in the Karwa Chauth Puja and Katha rituals, married women should apply Mehendi/henna and do solah shringar. As a sign of good luck and prosperity, ladies should dress traditionally (ideally in red), and accessorise with mangalsutras, nose pins, bindis, bangles, and other items.

A special Karwa Chauth gift should be sent to the mother-in-law on this day by the daughter-in-law, Baya. The present may include apparel, jewellery, food, kitchenware, and cosmetics.

A special thali called a "sargi" is offered to married women by their mother-in-law and contains various food items and presents.

Married ladies ought to attend the Karwa Chauth puja and the Katha in the evening before breaking their fast.

For women who are fasting, drinking coffee or tea during Sargi is unhealthy.

A few drops of water should be consumed as per tradition to break the fast. After that, you can eat dishes with less fat, dry fruits, healthy snacks, or coconut water.

