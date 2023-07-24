Kashmir World Film Festival To Be Held In Jammu And Kashmir This October

The Kashmir World Film Festival will be held in Jammu and Kashmir this October. The five-day long festival will feature over 60 movies from India as well as abroad. As many as 60 film delegates from different parts of the country will be part of the event.

2 things you need to know

The festival will be a 5-day event.

The tentative sechdule for the event has been sent to delegates.

Arrangements underway for The Kashmir World Film Festival

Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan, Festival Director informed Republic that the arrangements for holding Kashmir World Film Festival is in final stage and dates will be announced in next few days.

“The festival will be one of its kind of festival where more than 60 movies will be screened in 05 days of festival with participation of over 60 delegates,” he added.

He further added that the tentative schedule for the film festival has been conveyed to film delegates .

“It is going to be historic step for the film industry of Jammu Kashmir as it will reopen gates of film Industry to the region. It will also help the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to showcase their talent at national and international level,” said Festival Director Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan.

Jammu and Kashmir Government in a handout said, “Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan, Festival Director, Kashmir World Film Festival called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan and apprised the Lt Governor on the preparations for upcoming Kashmir World Film Festival, which is scheduled to be held in the month of October this year. Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, Chairman, All J&K Folk Artists Association was also present during the meeting”.



More about Jammu International Film Festival

In 2019, Jammu International Film Festival was held for the first time in Jammu region with 160 entries from 17 countries. As many as 37 shortlisted entries from 11 countries were screened over 2 days.

In second edition, over 130 entries were received from 21 countries. In third edition held earlier this year, over 50 feature films, short films, and documentaries from 11 countries, including India, Iran, France, Russia, and Italy were screened. Jammu International Film Festival was previously attended by personalities from Indian film industry like Yashpal Sharma, Kashmera Shah, Ayub Khan, Lalit Parimoo, Mir Sarwar, Ayaz Khan, and Kapil Mattoo