Kashmiri Actor Mizba Khan Becomes An Inspiration For Valley; Says 'Sky Is The Limit'

Designers and models share the limelight during fashion weeks, but there is an entire army of people who work backstage – such as make up artists – making sure that the show's different aspects come together seamlessly. Makeup artists have long served as the driving force behind powerful looks showcased on the runway, by lending their creative touches to fashion shows, and through it, becoming as sought-after as the designer themselves.

In Kashmir, one such professional stage and film actor and make-up artist who has earned a name for herself in the glamour industry. Mizba Khan, actor and make-up artist, who supports independent productions has been recognized in local and international stages. She has worked with Kabir Khan for Wonder Cement, featured in Andaz Music video starring Mahira Sharma. She has a lead role in Khuda Hi Tum Ho music video.

Mizba has also got featured in Enigma of Kashmir, as well as the popular web series on Netflix in Masaba Masaba. She also got a supporting role in Bekhabar Hogaye - a musical video.

She holds an impressive academic background as she is a BSc Anesthesia student. Mizba Khan has worked with different celebrities and brands across the world as a makeup artist.

In an interview, Mizba said, "We live in a society where we have less opportunities but passion and hardwork can make the mountains move. Once a person is having passion towards making a successful career, doors of success will open. The only thing is to have a vision, a dream and a passion to follow that dream. At times, we fear following our dreams and in the race we lose ourselves and the opportunities knocking at our doors.”

She said that Kashmir has great talent but the passion to follow a dream and not grabbing the opportunities at the right time is worrisome.