Kat Von D Posts A Video Of Her ‘cover Up’ Tattoo; Fans Lend Their Support

Kat Von D is one of the most popular tattoo artists in the world, having designed some very eye-catching tattoos in her career. However, this time she needed the help of another tattoo artist to work on her for personal reasons. While the tattoos that get featured on her Instagram is usually the ones that she has designed herself, her latest Instagram post shows her own experience of getting inked, calling it a ‘cover up’ of her past. Have a look at her Instagram video revealing the new ink on her arm.

Kat Von D posts a video of her ‘cover up’ tattoo

Kat Von D’s Instagram shows many of her stylish outfits and her own pieces of craft that are inked on her customers' bodies. But in her latest post, she has posted a video that shows her entire right forearm covered with black ink, with nothing but a portrait of a man on her arm. She has revealed in the caption that the man in the portrait is none other than her own father. Along with showing off her inked arm in the video, the skilled tattoo artist also penned a long message in the caption of the post.

ALSO READ: Paris Jackson, Paris Hilton Raise Awareness About The "troubled Teen Industry"

She started off her message by giving the credit of her new tattoo to ‘Hoode Tattoos’, by tagging their own account. Kat then began her long message by revealing how good she was feeling after covering up a number of tattoos that she got inked on herself during the time she ;used to drink'.

She also gave a heads up to anyone ‘feeling inspired’ to criticise her tattoo, saying that she had gotten many tattoos in her lifetime that she would not like to get now, which is the reason behind her cover up. Her fans spared no expense to show their support for her and praised her new tattoo as well.

Image courtesy: Kat Von D's Instagram

ALSO READ: Rihanna Bags A Spot On London's Rich List, Courtesy Fenty's Association With LVMH

She ended her message by saying that “there should be no room for criticism when it comes to self expression, and a tattoo is personal to the person wearing it”. She thanked everyone for being respectful and supportive in advance. Apart from being a tattoo artist, Kat Von D is also a model and a television personality. She is most popularly known from her show LA Ink.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Gave Meghan Markle-Prince Harry's Royal Wedding A Run For Their Money, Here's How

ALSO READ: Gal Gadot Shares Glimpse Of Burj Khalifa Illuminating With 'Wonder Woman 1984' Teaser

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.