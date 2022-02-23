Kate Middleton Shares Thoughts On Having 4th Child; Reveals Prince William's Reaction

It seems that the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton has babies on her mind and she has not shied away from admitting it. During her solo royal tour in Denmark on Tuesday, Kate met with parents and their babies during a visit to the University of Copenhagen as she interacted with them and also admitted that being around babies makes her "broody."

Kate and her husband Prince Williams are already parents to three children- Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. The couple has lately been working extensively on the cause of early childhood development as part of their royal work and for the same, are often seen interacting with parents and babies. During her recent Denmark event for the same, the Duchess of Cambridge talked about her plans for a fourth baby.

Kate Middleton shares plans on fourth baby

According to People, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed how she is broody and opened up about talking to Prince William about having another baby and said, "William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, 'Let's have another one.”

Middleton's revelation about Prince William's reaction to their fourth baby plans comes nearly a month after a video went viral from the royal couple's visit to Lancashire where he joked "Don't give my wife any more ideas!" after the Duchess held a baby girl during the photocall which led onlookers to go "aww."

Meanwhile, in the past too, Kate had admitted that she still desires the fourth baby, however, Prince William doesn't prefer to have any more kids. As for the Duchess of Cambridge's latest Denmark visit, she met with world-leading researchers running the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project, which aims to promote the mental wellbeing of and relationships between infants and their parents.

Recently, Kate Middleton rang in her 40th birthday. On the special occasion, the Kensington Palace had released three new portraits of the Duchess of Cambridge. The portraits, taken by photographer Paolo Roversi, show the Duchess wearing different Alexander McQueen dresses. According to AP, the images will now go on display this year in three areas - Berkshire, St. Andrews, and Anglesey - where Kate Middleton has lived. Later, they will be housed in the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery.

