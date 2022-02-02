In March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to give up their patronages. After their decision to step back as senior royals, Prince Harry had been the Royal Patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League since 2016. The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has now revealed that she will be taking over the role from her brother-in-law, Prince Harry. She will step into her duty as a Royal Patron for the Rugby Football League and England Rugby. The news was announced in a new Instagram post on the Duke and Duchess' official account.

Taking to Instagram, Kate Middleton dropped a 30-second-video of herself and other players playing passing the parcel with a rugby ball. With this, she has also announced that she will be taking over the role of Royal Patron for the Rugby Football League and England Rugby from her brother-in-law. In the video, the Duchess passes a rugby ball to different players. It begins with a small girl to a bilateral amputee and Middleton could be seen amusingly spinning the ball on her finger.

The post's caption read, "I am so thrilled to become Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union – two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish. I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports!"

Chief Executive of Rugby Football expresses honour

As reported by Hello magazine, Buckingham Palace released a statement, which read, "These new patronages, which have been given to The Duchess by Her Majesty The Queen, closely align with Her Royal Highness' longstanding passion for sport and the lifelong benefits it can provide, both within our communities and on an individual level."

Chief Executive of the Rugby Football Union, Bill Sweeney said that it is a great honour to welcome the Duchess of Cambridge as their Patron. He continued that their aim is to enrich lives, introduce more people to the Rugby Union and create a successful thriving game across the country.

