Kate Middleton To Mend Relationship With Meghan Markle During Upcoming US Visit: Report

Kate Middleton is reportedly planning to end her long-standing rift with Meghan Markle during her upcoming visit to the United States.

According to US Weekly, the Princess of Wales (40), is planning to extend an 'olive branch' to Meghan in order to reunite the Royal siblings - Prince Harry and Prince William. A source told the publication that Middleton believes that's what the late Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II would have wanted.

Kate Middleton to mend relationship with Meghan Markle during upcoming US visit

"Once Kate and William’s Boston plans are set in stone, she’s planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift," an insider told the outlet. The source added that while Prince Harry and Meghan have a packed schedule, the latter is willing to put in an effort as long as it doesn't interfere with her other commitments.

Both couples will reportedly be on the East coast in December. Middleton and Prince William will be attending the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Boston on December 2, marking their first US trip since 2014.

On the other hand, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be heading east for the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation’s Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York around the same time, Page Six reported.

Tensions between Meghan and Kate are well-known to the public, with the Suits alum making shocking claims about the Royal in the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview. Meghan told Winfrey, "A few days before the wedding, [Kate] was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings. It was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologising.”

The couples recently reunited for a walkabout around Windsor Castle as they interacted with mourners attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

(IMAGE: AP)