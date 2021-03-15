Kathakali maestro Guru Chemancheri passes away at 105, Kerala governor pens condolence

Noted Kathakali exponent and one of the oldest practitioners of the dance form Guru Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair breathed his last on March 15th morning. Chemancheri was 105 when he passed away in Koyilandy in north Kerala. Chemancheri's portrayal of Lord Krishna and Kuchela on stage had created a mark in the heart of his fans which is remembered to date. Chemancheri's tryst with Kathakali, the ancient dance drama of Kerala, began at the early age of 14 when he had left his house to join a Kathakali troupe run by Guru Karunakaran Menon.

Guru Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair passes away

One of his prominent performances that left his fans spellbound happened when he was 100. Age factor was never a barricade for the folk dancer who had a spectacular journey of nearly nine decades with his specialisation in “Kalladikodan” style in Kathakali. The dancer was also the founder of Bharatiya Natyakalalayam in 1945, which became the first school of dance in north Kerala and later went on to establish several other dance schools.

Chemancheri was also the recipient of Padma Shri in 2017 where e was acknowledged for his contributions to Kathakali. Honourable Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan mourned the demise of the folk dancer on Twitter and expressed his love for his style of presenting the dance form over the years. Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan said: "My heartfelt condolence on the demise of Padma Shri Natyacharya #GuruChemancheri Kunjiraman Nair, Kerala's senior-most exponent of Kathakali & Bharatanatyam and mentor of hundreds of dance &Kathakali artistes".

In another tweet, the governor while appreciating the late dancer's efforts to revive the dance form and wrote, "Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan said, "#GuruChemancheri , who has worked with masters of Indian Dance like Uday Shankar & Balabhai, lived a saintly life devoted to the performance &revival of traditional art forms. May his soul attain Mukti": PRO, KeralaRajBhavan."