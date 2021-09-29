Katie Price Meets Car Accident In Sussex; Family Issues Statement Saying 'deeply Worried'

English media personality Katie Price recently met an accident on September 28 near her home in Sussex. As per The Sun, the media personality was rushed to the hospital after the single-car crash. Katie Price, who was already serving a driving ban, was also charged under drink and drive case.

Following Katie Price's car accident, her family issued a statement and urged her fans to send positive messages via her official Instagram handle. They also highlighted the media personality's mental health condition and revealed they are deeply concerned about her. They wrote, "As a family, we have for some time been concerned about Kate's well being and overall mental health. Today our worst fears nearly came true. As a family, we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs. We hope that she will realise that she cannot battle her issues alone[sic]." Price family further added, "We would kindly ask that the media and wider public give Kate the time and space she needs to seek the necessary treatment, so that she can hopefully return to the Kate we know and love as a mother, daughter and sister."

The statement also mentioned how Katie Price's family is worried about her and asked her fans to understand she is unwell. They wrote, "We are concerned and worried about her deeply, we know she lives her life publicly and to many she is fair game, but as a family we hope she can find her path privately moving forward during this very difficult period in her life. We are not asking for sympathy just that it is recognised that Kate is unwell[sic]." Katie Price's family promised her fans they would pass on their messages to the TV personality. At last, they emphasised seeking help during mental illness and hoped for Katie to learn to be happy within and love herself.

What happened Katie Price?

Katie Price was recently arrested under a drug and drink-drive case on September 28. The media personality met a car crash on B2135 near Patridge Green, Sussex, England. As per the British newspaper, Katie's BMW was found in a bizarre condition, and the television star was immediately provided medical assistance.

(Image: AP)