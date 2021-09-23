'KBC 13': Jackie Shroff Reveals His Inspiration Behind 'Bhidu Bhasha'

Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty are all set to grace the hot seat of the reality game show KBC 13. The actors will interact with the host of the show and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. The two actors in the have revealed that they had a great time on the show. A video by Sony TV recently shared a glimpse of Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff having a fun time. In the video, Jackie Shroff shocked Amitabh Bachchan with one of his answers about his 'Bhidu Bhasha.'

Jackie Shroff has been in the film industry for decades. The actor is known for his thick 'Bambaiya accent' and is often addressed as 'Bhidu'. When Amitabh Bachchan asked Jackie about his accent, Jackie Shroff stated two reasons. One of them was the legendary star himself.

Jackie Shroff reveals Amitabh Bachchan was the inspiration behind his 'Bhidu Bhasha'

The official Instagram handle of Sony TV recently dropped a small video from the upcoming special episode of KBC 13. In the video, Amitabh Bachchan asked Jackie Shroff, "Ek question hai. Ye jo Bhidu bhasha hai ye kahaan se apnaya?" (What is the origin of your Bhidu language?). Jackie Shroff replied, "Sir pehle to ye area apna aisa aur fir aap the. You were around na, hum to baad me aaye." (Sir, first of all because of the area I was born. It is also because of you as you were the star first. We all came later). Listening to Jackie Shroff's answer, Suniel Shetty cracked up. Jackie further explained and reminded Amitabh Bachchan of his dialogue from the film Amar Akbar Anthony.

The next glimpse saw Amitabh Bachchan delivering his famous dialogue. He said, "Aisa to aadmi doich time bhaagta hai, Olympic ka race ho ya police ka case ho. Tum kaiko bhaag raha hai." (A man runs like this only because of two reasons: an Olympic race or while escaping from the police. Why are you running?)

Jacki Shroff recently revealed he was delighted to be on the sets of KBC 13. The actor shared a photo of a bowtie with Amitabh Bachchan's autograph. The actor revealed it was his wish for years to ask Big B for an autograph. He wrote, "@amitabhbachchan Sir, some years ago I wanted to get your autograph, but for some reason it didn't happen.

KBC pe mujhe ye mauka mila and I couldn't resist asking for it. Thank you for being so gracious and affectionate and signing one of your beautiful neckties for me. I will cherish it forever."

Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial