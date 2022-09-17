Last Updated:

'KBC 14': Kolhapur's Kavita Chawla Becomes Season's First Contestant To Win Rs 1 Crore

The 14th edition of Amitabh Bachchan's game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' recently found its first contestant to grab the cash prize of ₹1 crore.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

The fourteenth edition of Amitabh Bachchan's game show Kaun Banega Crorepati recently found its first contestant to grab the cash prize of  ₹1 crore. Kolhapur's Kavita Chawla, a homemaker became the first player to reach the milestone and is all set to try her hand at the ₹7.5 crore question.

In the latest promo clip shared by Sony TV, Kavita Chawla is seen celebrating as she wins the huge cash prize, following which she will be facing a question worth ₹7.5 crores. This comes after Ayush Garg from Delhi cracked the ₹75 lakh stage in August. 

Kolhapur's Kavita Chawla becomes the first crorepati in KBC 14

Taking to their Instagram handle on Saturday, September 17, Sony TV shared a promo announcing that a housewife from Kolhapur, Kavita Chawla has won ₹1 crore. In the caption, they mentioned, “Housewife Kavita Chawla ji ne ₹1 crore jeet kar KBC season 14 mein ek naya itihaas rach diya! Dekhiye Kaun Banega Crorepati, iss Monday aur Tuesday raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par (Kavita Chawla, who is a housewife, won ₹1 crore on KBC 14 and made history. Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati on Monday and Tuesday at 9 pm only on Sony TV)." Watch the promo here:

The latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati also saw a change in the top cash prize from ₹7 crores to  ₹7.5 crores in order to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. 

More on Amitabh Bachchan's work front 

The actor is currently gearing up for the upcoming family drama Goodbye, which also cast Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from this, the actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Prabhas and Deepika  Padukone in Project K. He also has Uunchai, Ganapath and Tera Yaar Hoon Main among others in the pipeline. 

