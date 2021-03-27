Keemstar And Void's K-Pop Disstrack And More That Happened In The K-pop World This Week

K-Pop has an ever-growing fandom after all these years, with followers that stand by them through it all. From Keemstar and Void receiving flak about their K-Pop diss track to Jae closing down his Twitch account; it was a long week with a lot happening in the K-Pop world. Read along to take a look at the top news from the K-Pop world here.

Keemstar And Void criticised for Jonghyun suicide footage in diss track

YouTubers Keemstar & Void recently released a diss track about the K-Pop artists and musicians, which released on YouTube on March 24, 2021. The track is 3 minutes 39 seconds long and the makers have used pictures from the funeral of K-Pop artist Jonghyun’s December 2017 suicide, while the lyrics said, “I wonder why lately (sic) man they all committing (sic) suicide”. This did not sit well with K-Pop fans as well as others around the world, who found the usage of the pictures disgusting.

Jae of Day6 closes down his Twitch account

Jae took to his Twitter on March 25, 2021, and told fans and followers that he was going to stop doing any live streams. He wrote, “From now on I will not act impulsively, taking into mind the gravity of my words and actions. I want to express my gratitude to my dearest Day6 members and fans who patiently stood by my side. I reassure you this will not happen again. I will continually try to become a better person and someone you can be proud of”.

This followed after the singer made some inappropriate comments while doing a live stream as he played the video game Rust. The singer later apologised for making explicit comments and actions on the live stream in a Tweet on March 22, 2021. He wrote in Korean, “Sincere apologise[s] to those who were hurt, I’ll work harder to show a better version of myself” and then announced that he was shutting down his Twitch, three days later.

Jessi and BTS' Jungkook reveal their crushes

K-Pop stars often reveal their celebrity crushes out of the other K-Pop artists and bands. Jessi was a part of a recent interview where she conveyed that she had a crush on the BTS member Jungkook and said that she found him "manly". While the latter has confessed a series of times that he likes the singer-songwriter IU since he first shared it at the MMA Awards of 2017.

