Ken Jeong Donates $50k To The Families Of Atlanta Shooting Victims

Actor and comedian Ken Jeong has recently made a donation of $10k each to the families of five victims who were killed in the Atlanta spas shooting, last week. He made the donations on the GoFundMe pages, that the actor has also been sharing with his fans and followers on Twitter since the tragedy. Read along to know more about the donations and the shootings that took place.

Ken Jeong makes $50k donations for Atlanta shooting victims

In a report shared by NBC news, it was stated that Ken Jeong who starred in the movie The Hangover, made donations worth $50k to the families of the victims that lost their lives in the recent tragic shootings. It took place at three Atlanta area spas during the last week. He made five $10k under the name Kendrick Jeong to the GoFundMe campaign pages of the families of victims Soon Chung Park, Hyun Jung Grant, Suncha Kim, Xiaojie Tan and Yong Yue.

The news was confirmed by the outlet in the afternoon of Monday, March 22, 2021. The list of victims also includes Delaina Ashley Yaun, Paul Andre Michels and Daoyou, who were killed in the attack as confirmed by the authorities in the area. A white 21-year-old man, whose name has not been disclosed has been charged with eight counts of murder for their deaths and an aggravated assault charge.

Ken Jeong migrated to the US with his parents from South Korea, has been actively sharing the links to the fundraising campaigns through his Twitter account. The actor had also shared a video on his account where he asked people to put an end to anti-Asian racism, following the aftermath of the shooting. He said in the video “Enough is enough, Stop the pandemic of hate”.

The video he shared also features Asian American actors including Keiko Agena and Lou Diamond Phillips. Six out of eight victims of the Atlanta area shooting were women of Asian descent, which has attracted more attention towards the anti-Asian racism that has been highlighted and avidly talked about since the coronavirus pandemic started last year.

Promo Image Courtesy: Ken Jeong Instagram