Kentaro Miura, Manga Artist, Passes Away At 54; Fans Cherish His Artwork

Kentaro Miura was a famous Japanese manga artist best known for his amazing work in Berserk. There were plenty of his fans who shared his artwork on social media the moment they found out about his sudden demise and even prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

Manga artist Kentaro Miura’s death

According to the reports by Kotaku, manga or comic artist Kentaro Miura’s age was 54 when he passed away on May 6, 2021, due to acute aortic dissection. Born in Chiba City, Japan, he was the artist of one of the best selling mangas named Berserk. It is a lesser-known fact that he created his first-ever manga at the early age of 10 and went on to create around 40 volumes. After a while, he created his second one named Ken e no michi and it was even revealed later that he created it by using India ink for the very first time. As he gained popularity along with mastering the skills, he even published a set of his artwork in a magazine in 1982. He also published many of his works in his school magazines and went on to assist one of the legendary manga artists named George Morikawa. The Berserk creator also made several other artworks along with many other mangas and even received lots of awards and accolades for the same.

Many of his fans were devastated to hear the news about his sudden demise and took to their Twitter handles and shared his works online. There were also a bunch of celebrities who reacted to his death and recalled how they read his manga Berserk and loved the world that Kentaro Miura created with an incredible legacy to leave behind. Some of them also added that it was an unreal feeling waking up to him being dead and added that his dedication to his craft had always been an insane source of inspiration to them and countless other artists. They even added that his artwork Berserk was one of the most influential pieces of media ever. Others even thanked him for being their biggest inspiration in life while many of them prayed for his soul to rest in peace. Have a look at some of the reactions to the news about Kentaro Miura’s death.

rest in peace, Kentaro Miura



I really dug into Berserk after my first kid, I'd spend his naps, while my wife was at work, reading through the manga - I love the world Kentaro created, such an incredible legacy to leave behind, but man, so young - but such an impact on culture — Dave Rapoza (@DaveRapoza) May 20, 2021

waking up to Kentaro Miura being gone is such an unreal feeling...this man's dedication to his craft has always been an insane source of inspiration to me and countless other artists. Berserk is one of the most influencal piece of media ever and it can never be taken away. RIP❤ pic.twitter.com/xyQlwueigD — yorha ✨ 太ったお尻 (@StormYorha) May 20, 2021

Thank you for being one of the biggest inspirations to myself and so many others master Kentaro Miura pic.twitter.com/aVkuSbM77v — baimon (@baimonart) May 20, 2021

IMAGE: ARCHIPEL TWITTER

