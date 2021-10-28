Kevin Hart Shares 'move On' Video After J T Jackson's Final Charge Dropped In 2017 Case

American comedian Kevin Hart has finally opened up on his former associate J T Jackson. Following J T Jackson being cleared of all criminal wrongdoings about Kevin Hart's 2017 sex tape, the comedian spoke about how his and J T Jackson's relationship was lost. He also mentioned he has now moved on and is excited to go back to the life he once knew.

Taking to Instagram, Kevin Hart recently shared a video of himself addressing J T Jackson's big win. In the video, the comedian began by mentioning he is not proud of the lows in his life. He said, "Look it's no secret that my life has had sheer ups and downs. It definitely has. Not proud of the downs at all. But, of course, that's life, things happen. It's our job to adjust when they do."

Kevin Hart shares video addressing J T Jackson's win

Talking about adjusting to situations, Kevin announced J T Jackson was found not guilty in the 2017 case. He also mentioned he can finally speak about the case as he could not earlier due to some legalities. He said, "One of the things that I had to adjust from was a situation that involved my friend Jonathan JT Jackson when he was charged in the case and JT Jackson has been recently found not guilty and those charges have been dropped against him. I can finally speak on what I once couldn't do it because of the legal process."

Later in the video, Kevin Hart talked about how the case ended his and Jackson's friendship. He said, "You know they kind of put a fork in the road between he and I and that relationship was lost. But I'm glad that now not only I can finally speak on it." The comedian also mentioned he is happy the scandal chapter is over. He also claimed he had moved on and mentioned the true meaning of life. He said, "But, I can say I'm happy that that chapter of my life is over. I'm happy that we are able to put a period on that sentence and I am excited to get back to life as we once knew it. I want to get back to life as I once knew it and put that behind me and move on. This message is about moving on, it's over. It's over and I'm happy that it is over. Live, love and laugh is that simple."

Kevin Hart sex tape extortion scandal

Kevin Hart had once thought his friend J T Jackson tried to extort him over the 2017 video recorded in his hotel room in Las Vegas. J T Jackson was hit with four charges, attempted extortion, unauthorised use of personal ID, attempted concealing and selling stolen property, and identity theft. Back in 2019, the first three charges were dropped due to a lack of evidence. As per a report by TMZ, the fourth charge has also been dropped and marked a big win for J T Jackson.

(Image: AP/Instagram/@jtactionjackson)