Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have kick-started with great pomp and show all across the country, as people are dwelling into the festive fervour by welcoming Bappa (Lod Ganpati) home. This year the flavour of Ganpati idols have taken a unique twist as artist seek inspiration from various blockbuster hits.

After various fan clubs shared pictures of Ganpati idols being inspired by RRR, and Pushpa characters, a new picture surfaced online, showing a Ganpati idol imitating Yash’s Rocky from the hit Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2. However, it seems that the trend has left netizens ambivalent as they question idols being inspired by a gangster.

On Wednesday, various viral pictures of the Ganpati idol inspired by KGF started gaining limelight on social media. In the pictures, one can see Lord Ganesha was dressed in the signature white pinstriped suit like South star Yash’s character Rocky who wears the same in the film while manning a heavy machine gun. The imagery is similar to a popular scene from the film where Rocky intimidates cops at a police station by destroying their vehicles with a gun. The idol also had KGF 2 written at the bottom.

However, this unique twist to the idols seems to have not impressed the fans who were unhappy to see violent imagery for the festival and also using Rocky as inspiration for the deity. For the unversed, Yash plays the role of a smuggler in KGF 1 and 2, who ascends to the throne of an illegal gold-mining empire.

Fans and devotees were quick to express their disappointment with the same Twitter where one of the users wrote, "Never joke when it comes to God," while another echoed, "@TheNameIsYash you should come forward and tell your followers it's not right. There is a limit." A third user chimed in and wrote, "Dislike! Think and then act. what you have done is try to portray Ganapathi as a smuggler and criminal! Is that your intention?" Another Twitter user fumed over the idea and wrote, "Is it OK to show Lord Ganesha as Don?...shame on those who made it."

Earlier, the markets were flooded with Ram Charan's fierce warrior look inspired by a number of Ganpati statues across the country. Followed by RRR, fans were even amazed to spot idols being inspired by Allu Arjun's signature step as Pushparaj in the blockbuster hit film Pushpa: The Rise.

