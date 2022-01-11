Khushi And Janhvi Kapoor Test Negative For COVID-19, Say 'First Two Days Were Tough'

With a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases daily, the government is taking strict measures to curb the spread. Apart from the government, the people are also adopting stringent measures to curb the spread. Despite following all the protocols, several Bollywood stars have been falling prey to the virus. After Arjun Kapoor and Anshula, their siblings Janhvi and Khushi had also tested COVID-19 positive on January 3.

However, much to the delight of the fans, both Janhvi and Khushi have tested negative now. The Dhadak fame shared the news on her Instagram story and revealed that they have completed the BMC required days of home isolation and quarantine. Further, Janhvi even mentioned how the first two days of the diagnosis were quite tough for both, but eventually, they survived it all.

Khushi-Janhvi Kapoor test negative for COVID-19

While sharing the news about testing COVID negative now, Janhvi wrote,

"Hey Guys! so me and my sister tested positive for COVID-19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. The first two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from the virus is to mask up and vaccinate. Take care, everyone!!!"

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Baahubali fame actor Sathyaraj, who was hospitalised after contracting COVID-19, has also been discharged. Sathayaraj’s son Sibi Sathyaraj took to Twitter and updated fans bout the same. “Hey, guys...Appa got discharged from the hospital last night and back home...He’s totally fine and will resume work after a few days of rest...Thank you all for your love and support,” he tweeted. The veteran actor found national fame after playing Kattappa in the Baahubali franchise.

Hey guys..Appa got discharged from the hospital last night and back home..He’s totally fine and will resume work after few days of rest..Thank you all for your love and support! 😊🙏🏻 #Sathyaraj — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) January 11, 2022

On one hand, where stars are recuperating fast from then illness, there are others who are falling prey to the disease. Actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan recently informed about contracting COVID-19 variant Omicron. She shared her diagnosis today and wrote, “After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night.” Positive about fighting the virus strongly, she added, “Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis #omicronvariant #covid2022doesnotwelcomeyou (sic).”

IMAGE: Instagram/JanhviKapoor