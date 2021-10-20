Kim Seon Ho Removed From 2 Upcoming Films And A Show Post 'Actor K' Controversy

South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho will no longer appear in two of the forthcoming films he was scheduled to act in, reported Soompi. Seon Ho had been in talks to make his big-screen debut through director Park Hoon Jung’s flick, Sad Tropics (literal title), and then also feature in the omnibus film Dog Days (literal title) by director Kim Deok Min. The actor was also confirmed for the leading role in the romantic comedy, 2 O’Clock Date (literal title) by director Lee Sang Geun, along with Girls’ Generation‘s YoonA. Reportedly, Go Ara is in talks for a role in Sad Tropics.

Kim Seon Ho removed from two films post Actor K controversy

Hometown Cha Cha actor Kim Seon Ho recently came under fire for his alleged behavior towards his ex-girlfriend, who took to a South Korean online community forum, Nate Pann, and accused 'Actor K' of forcing her to have an abortion on the false promise of marriage. Since many netizens speculated of Kim Seon Ho to be 'Actor K', yesterday, Seon Ho's agency Salt Entertainment had released a statement saying they 'are currently checking the factual grounds of the anonymous post.'

The next day, the South Korean actor issued an official apology and announced to be withdrawing from KBS2’s variety show 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4, which he had been starring in as a fixed cast member. On the same day, a source from the variety show's production company filmmaker R&K stated to MyDaily, "We have decided to replace the male lead of ‘2 O’Clock Date.'"

JK Film Production company of Dog Days also stated, "t’s a bit burdensome to keep going [with Kim Seon Ho] because it’s the role of a romantic couple. We have spoken with the agency, decided to replace him, and are taking the necessary steps." The report suggests only Sad Tropics, which had been scheduled to go on floors in mid-November, has not reached a decision. According to the report, a source from the film said, "Nothing has been decided so far regarding actor Kim Seon Ho. We are discussing the matter."

Image: Instagram/@@seonho__kim