Kim Woojin To Kim Jisoo; How The Week Went For The K-pop World On Social Media

South Korean pop culture also known as K-pop has grown to prominence and become a major part of global culture. The popularity of K-pop music and Korean dramas is growing day by day with new people stumbling upon the world of Korean showbiz and slowly becoming a part of K-fandom. With the K-pop fans increasing day by day let's take a look at what our K-pop world was up to this week.

Top K-pop news of the week

1 Kim Woojin celebrates his birthday

Ex Stray kids member Kim Woojin recently celebrated his birthday on Friday, April 9. The singer received a plethora of gifts and wishes from his fans, close friends and family members on social media and took to his Instagram to share a video from his birthday celebrations. He also expressed his gratitude to the fans and thanked all of them for the birthday wishes.

BTS Jungkook's crush

One of the BTS band's most loved member Jungkook confessed that he has a crush on IU. A video of Jungkook and IU recently went viral on Instagram in which the K-pop artist shyly admitted to his crush on songstress IU. The video is from the Melon Music Awards 2017 in which Jungkook could not stop admiring IU's talent and speech.

Kim Jisoo's case

Blackpink's Kim Jisoo's upcoming historical drama Snowdrop faced sponsorship cancellation after K-netizens felt that Snowdrop will be distorting the history of South Korea. The drama might be cancelled from releasing if the makers do not change the script of the movie. The K-pop singer has not yet given her clarification about the same.

4 BTS' Jin To nominated for 'KPOP Visual Of The Year 2021'

One of BTS band members has been nominated for the KPOP visual of the year award and fans have since then trending his name with the #KIMSEOKJIN followed by purple hearts to make the artist win. The K-pop star has on April 4 posted a cryptic message urging his fans to help him win and no doubt the BTS army is delivering full-fledged.

5 KMCA Files A Complaint Against 'BTS Law'

One of South Korea's major music agency, the Korea Music Content Association has filed a complaint against a law known as the BTS law that allows certain K-pop artists to postpone their military service to the country till the age of 30. The KMCA has shared their disappointment with the law and released a statement explaining their reason for the same.