Fans Eagerly Await Cecily Strong To Appear On SNL As Kimberly Guilfoyle; Read More

On Monday's RNC convention, Kimberly Guilfoyle, former Fox News host and Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend, gave a fiery speech with animated gestures that amused some netizens. People on Twitter are now flooding the platform with requests for Saturday Night Live's (SNL) Cecily Strong, asking her to play the role of Kimberly Guilfoyle in the coming episode of SNL.

Fans started calling for this spoof as they felt like Kimberly Guilfoyle's speech was extremely similar to Cecily Strong's Jeanine Pirro skit.

Netizens want a Kimberly Guilfoyle spoof by Cecily Strong in SNL

Also Read | Trump Campaign Calls Joe Biden, Kamala Harris 'spineless' Ahead Of US Elections

the one friend who doesn't want to go home at 330am but try a fourth bar pic.twitter.com/EmEXbvPfEm — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) August 25, 2020

SNL's Cecily Strong is known for her animated gestures and hilarious parody skits. During the recent RNC convention, Kimberly Guilfoyle's speech drew a lot of eyes due to her exaggerated gestures and expressions. After the RNC speech went viral on social media, many people on Twitter started asking for a Kimberly Guilfoyle spoof by Cecily Strong in SNL. Fans felt like Cecily Strong could play a perfect Kimberly Guilfoyle imitation as they both made exaggerated gestures while speaking.

Also Read | Indian-American Nikki Haley Among Star Speakers At Republican Convention

#CecilyStrong playing her will be amazing. — Macy (@MacyLH) August 25, 2020

Oh I can’t wait to see what #CecilyStrong does with this one https://t.co/7eAJFbnCEC — Craig Palumbo (@VeniceWhiteBoy) August 25, 2020

Can’t wait for Cecily Strong to play Kimberly Guilfoyle on SNL!!! So much material, so little time. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 25, 2020

Cecily Strong has never actually spoofed Kimberly Guilfoyle before. However, her fans are already convinced that she will do a perfect job. During her RNC Speech, Kimberly Guilfoyle slammed the Biden-Harris democratic nominees and talked about how they would lead to a bleak future for America.

Also Read | Trump Campaign Releases First Video Commercial Featuring PM Modi

Kimberly Guilfoyle claimed that California was an example of what happens when you let Democrats take control of the Government. The former Fox News host then slammed the democratic nominees and claimed that President Trump's America would "light things up, not don't dim them down". She also called for voters to support Trump and asked people to avoid listening to the Biden-Harris campaign.

However, most people on Twitter were more interested in Kimberly Guilfoyle's gestures than her words. The video of her speech quickly went viral on Twitter and other social media platforms. Netizens started to make fun of the former Fox News host and memes slamming her hand gestures started flooding the internet. The United States Elections will be held on Tuesday, November 03, 2020.

Also Read | Donald Trump Jr Lauds Kimberly Guilfoyle For Multitasking Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

[Promo from @cecilystrong Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.