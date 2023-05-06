King Charles III Coronation: Natasha Poonawalla Wishes Him On His Special Day

Natasha Poonawalla has shared a post on her Instagram handle to wish King Charles III for the coronation ceremony. Natasha has shared a series of candid pictures with King Charles III. The album also includes an image of Natasha with singer Katy Perry and Charles. Along with the post, she wrote a sweet note that read, "Congratulations King Charles the third! #coronation".

King Charles III's coronation is being held in London at Windsor Castle. The events will take place over the Coronation Weekend from May 6 to May 8. Check out Natasha's post below.

Coming back to Natasha Poonawalla, she recently made a star-studded appearance at Met Gala in a Schiaparelli metallic gown. She shared many pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "Met carpet with my Fav @edward_enninful … we struck a pose to practice before we got to the carpet.. how did we do?" Soon after she shared the post, celebs flooded the comment section. Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Love". Neetu Kapoor dropped a heart emoticon, while Tennis star Serena Williams commented, "How in the world did I miss you."

At Met Gala's afterparty, Natasha Poonawalla wore a black and golden Chanel outfit. She accessorised her look with lots of gold jewellery. Her look was a recreation of a look worn by supermodel Linda Evangelista in the 90s.

Who is Natasha Poonawalla?

Natasha Poonawalla is the chairperson of the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation. She is also the executive director of the Serum Institute of India. Not just this, Natasha shares a great bond with Bollywood stars such as Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and others.

All about King Charles III's coronation

Coming back to King Charles III's coronation ceremony, the event is being attended by stars such as Katy Perry, Nick Cave, Katy Perry, Emma Thompson, Lionel Ritchie and Sonam Kapoor.

It will be an almost two-hour-long coronation ceremony which will feature five stages - Recognition led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Oath where King Charles will be asked about maintaining law and Christianity in the country. Also, the anointing, the investiture and crowning, and will finally conclude with the enthronement of the new king. King Charles III's son, Prince Harry, will kneel before him to swear allegiance and pay homage.

