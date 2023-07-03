King The Land Stars YoonA, Lee Junho Dating In Real Life? Agencies React

Girls Generation’s YoonA and 2 PM’s Lee Junho are currently working together in King The Landing. Earlier in the day, the reports of the two stars dating in real life surfaced online. In recent developments, their respective companies - SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment - responded to the reports.

3 things you need to know

Both YoonA and Lee Junho are K-Pop stars as well as actors.

YoonA debuted with Girls Generation in 2007.

Lee Junho made his debut with 2 PM in 2008.

YoonA and Lee Junho: Reel to real life couple?

The media reports stated that YoonA and Lee Junho are currently in a relationship and have been dating each other even before they started filming for King The Landing. The agencies first response was that they are checking the facts with their actors. However, later they clarified the rumour is not true. JYP Entertainment said, “The two are close but the reports that they are dating are not true.” SM Entertainment echoed with the statement, “YoonA is close with Junho, but the rumors that they are dating are not true.”

(YoonA and Lee Junho in the official poster of King The Land | Image: Netflix)

YoonA and Lee Junho's friendship

While King The Land is YoonA and Lee Junho’s first acting project together. The two previously hosted MBC's Gayo Daejejeon in 2021 and 2022. The MC combo has been a fan favourite for two years for their exceptional coordination and visual synergy. Senorita, originally performed by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, was covered by YoonA and Lee Junho, and it quickly became a viral hit among K-pop fans.

King The Land has been performing well in terms of ratings and popularity. The show is currently airing on Netflix. It depicts the story of Cheon Sa-rang (YoonA), a hotelier who always has a grin on her face, and Goo Won (Lee Junho), the heir to The King Group, a luxury hotel conglomerate, who was thrust into an inheritance dispute.