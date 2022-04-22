KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty To Move In Together Amid Wedding Rumours? Details Of Property Out

Two popular star couples of Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, got married recently, and the spotlight now seemed to shift to other pairs in the gossip mills, as far as marriage is concerned. There were numerous rumours regarding the weddings of the two aforementioned couples before their wedding day, and similar scenes seem to be playing out for another star couple, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty.

There are reports doing the rounds that the duo is set to tie the knot this year. The Mubarakan actor was recently asked about the rumours of her wedding with the cricketer, but she declined to make a comment.

Amid the wedding reports, it has emerged that the couple is set to move in together. They have already finalised the details regarding their house in Mumbai, in which they will be living on rent for the time being.

KL Rahul, who was currently captaining the Lucknow Super Giants side in the Indian Premier League, and Athiya Shetty would soon be living together, as per a report by Pinkvilla. A sea-facing 4 BHK apartment in suburban Bandra's Carter Road area will be their new abode for now. The duo would be paying Rs 10 lakh rent per month for their new home.

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty to get married this year?

There have also been reports that the two stars could be taking the big step in their relationship by getting married this year. Planning was underway for a 'big fat South Indian' wedding, the report stated.

Athiya was recently asked by the paparazzi about the rumours when she was leaving Mumbai for a flight. She denied making a statement despite the wedding or KL Rahul not even being mentioned.

KL Rahul and Athiya were said to be going strong for three years now.

The couple has been more open about their relationship in recent days, after only occasionally sharing pictures and posts with each other at the start of their relationship. More frequent public posts wishing each other for birthdays and making public appearances in front of the media have delighted their fans of late.

They also collaborated professionally, by signing up for an eyewear brand, and a sports-lifestyle brand.