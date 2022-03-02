Know All About Ukraine's Rich Culture Through Its Food, Festivals And Traditions

March 2, 2022, Wednesday, marks the seventh day of the Russia-Ukraine war and several attacks by Russian forces have been reported in the Eastern European country. As Ukraine fights back against Russian forces, here are some interesting facts and information about the country rich in culture and lifestyle. Ukraine is known for its heritage, unique delicacies, dance, music and much more.

Ukraine's food

Food is an integral part of any cultural experience and Ukraine is well-known for its traditional sweet, savoury and festive dishes. The country is known for its Paska, which is a traditional bread baked during Easter. Families distribute the dish among neighbours during festivals and send them their best wishes. Individuals begin preparing the bread on Good Friday and consume it only on Easter Sunday. Kapusniak is another popular item on the Ukrainian menu and is known to be comfort food. It is a warm soup made with a mix of vegetables and meat, depending on one's liking.

Ukraine's culture

Ukraine is a country rich in culture and traditions, that have been upheld for generations. One of the most prominent aspects of clothing in Ukraine is that several locals are spotted wearing vyshyvanka, which is a shirt with intricate embroidery. This has pushed several brands in the country to include colourful patterns in their clothing lines as well.

Pysanka is also an important of the culture in Ukraine, as individuals celebrate the festival of Easter by colouring and painting eggs. The eggs are decorated with intricate folk designs and painted with bright colours that also hold a special significance. Red symbolises the joy of life, Yellow means warmth and a good crop season, while Green signifies hope.

A well-known tradition in the country is that of plunging oneself into an ice hole. The tradition is followed on January 19 and signifies the baptism of Jesus Christ. It is also believed that this practice will cure one of any illness or disease.

Ukraine's traditional music and dance

The Ukrainian fold dance involves individuals wearing colourful embroidered costumes and performing energetic routines to folk music. Some of the dance forms include Kalyna, Hopak, Kozachok, Kolomyika and more. Folk music in the country is often sung at festivals with a bandura, which is a string instrument.

Image: Shutterstock