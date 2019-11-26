Resuced Kala Bear Lewis Succumbs To His Injuries; Netizens Hail Him As 'heroic Fighter'

Koala Lewis who was saved from the wildfire in North Wales, Australia has succumbed to his severe burns and has been laid down to rest. The koala went viral after he was rescued by a native motorist Toni Doherty from the wildfire and the incident was caught on camera. People from all around the world are mourning the loss of Lewis and are contributing to rehabilitating the natural habitat of this legendary Australian animal.

Koala Lewis succumbs to his burns, gets put down

Recently, a heroic story of a woman rescuing a koala from the wildfire in North Wales, Australia went viral. In the video, Toni Doherty a motorist was running from her car to help the koala near Port Macquarie as the disastrous fire had already burned down the entire vicinity. But according to the latest reports, Koala Lewis who was rescued by Toni has been laid down as he could not survive the severe burns caused due to the wildfire.

The koala bear had reunited with his hero Toni at the hospital after being admitted to the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital. Lewis was being treated for his severe burns. When Toni met Lewis he was wrapped in a blanket and was hooked up to an oxygen mask. But right from the moment the rescued koala was admitted to the hospital, the hospital staff had only given a 50-50 chance of survival. Read on to know how people are reacting the news of Lewis' death.

Rest in peace for all good living beings that created by Gods and left in unexpected way #KoalaLewis pic.twitter.com/gxtQrRGOGN — running bulls 🤟🌊 (@stephentp) November 26, 2019

I hope they respect Lewis the Koala & bury him under a gum tree where his home should've been. Hope Toni Doherty has a say in what happens to him now. He deserves to be remembered forever. 2 heros' Lewis & Toni. He was a survivor to the end 🌹🐨 #nswfires #koalarescue — 💎Princess Gemma (@Gemmasparkle) November 26, 2019

The famous koala, Ellenborough Lewis, that was recently rescued from a fire by a woman that literally gave him the shirt off her back has been put to sleep. His injuries were too severe. 😢🐨 #Koala #KoalaRescue pic.twitter.com/174lRPcH55 — 12NeeNee (@12NeeNee) November 26, 2019

The wildfire that has been causing major problems in Australia has led to more than 350 koalas’ death. Forest rescue teams have been sent to the area where the fire is under control and the situation is being assessed with the help of Koala Detection Dogs. The damage caused to the natural habitat of koalas has led to two fundraisers being set up for the restoration of the surroundings. The first fundraiser has a goal to raise $1 million to set up a new koala community for this legendary animal. The second fundraiser is donation-based and has already collected $860,000 through donations for further rehabilitation.

