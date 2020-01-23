Korean Movies That Should Be Added Into Your Must-watch List Now

Korean films, also known as K-films, are now being screened at international platforms for their finesse and well-written stories. South Korean cinema industry invests in everything, from horror mysteries to zombie flicks. Here is a must-watch list of K-films or South Korean films.

Train To Busan

Often termed as ‘zombies on Train’, the K-film stars Gong Yoo, who essays the role of a father to a small girl. A zombie outbreak causes trouble to the father-daughter duo on the moving train.

Their plans alter and now it’s a life and death situation for everyone on the train. The film is a Yeon Sang-ho directorial and was a hit amongst Korean movies when it released.



Parasite

Bong Joon-Ho directorial film Parasite has evidently found its place in the history of world cinema. The film was the first-ever foreign film to receive the prestigious SAG award for Best Ensemble Cast.

The film has also grossed worldwide collections of over $120 million. Parasite has garnered love from both critics and audience members and should go into your must-watch Korean movies list.

Canola

This tearjerker film will take you down nostalgia. Amidst the rest of the Korean movies list, this film might seem a slow start but it keeps you hooked.

The melodramatic film tells the story of a grandmother and her long gone, but found granddaughter. The film is a Yoon Hong-Seung directorial who is popularly known by the name, Chang.

Cheese in the Trap

This film, unlike the drama, will keep you engulfed in the high school plot. However, interesting psychiatric episodes of the male lead Park Hae Jin will never fail to drag you in the twists and turns. The 2018 thriller-melodrama was directed by Je Yeong Kim, one of the best directors of Korean movies.

A Werewolf Boy

Another tearjerker in the list, A Werewolf Boy is a fantasy romance drama. The film is a love story essayed by Park Bo Young and Song Jong Ki. This film is amidst the must-watch Korean movies. Both the actors are well reputed and catapulted to success through this film.

