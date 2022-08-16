Krishna Janmashtami 2022 will be celebrated across India on August 18 and 19. The Hindu festival honours Lord Krishna's birth. Janmashtami is celebrated in the country on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada, which is from July to August. The day Lord Krishna was born is known as Janmashtami. It is celebrated with great splendor. It's also known as Gokulashtami or Krishna Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Date

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 will be celebrated on August 18 and 19. Krishna Janmashtami celebrations will begin on the Ashtami Tithi and will mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Moreover, the Ashtami Tithi will begin at 9.20 pm on Aug 18, 2022, and will go on till 10.59 pm on Aug 19, 2022. However, the celebration of Krishna Janmashtami is marked around midnight.

Krishna Janmashtmi 2022: Puja vidhi

On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtmi, one should offer prayers to every god and sit down facing north for Janmashtmi puja. After sitting while facing north, one should take flowers in hand and should put them on baby Krishna, Ladoo Gopal's idol. To note, in many homes, the idol of baby Krishna, Ladoo Gopal, is placed on a small cot and Krishna's birth is celebrated. At 12 am, people bring out the idol of baby Krishna, Ladoo Gopal from the cot, and sing badhai at his birth. In places such as Vrindavan and Mathura, Janmashtami is observed with much zest. Various dishes and sweets are prepared to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. It is believed that Krishna comes at midnight to have the prasad made by the devotees.

Krishna Janmashtmi 2022: Shubh mahurat

Janmashtami does not have a fixed date according to the English calendar. It is celebrated on the eighth day of the month of Bhadrapada in India. The most important Puja during Krishna Janmashtami is the Nishita Puja, where an idol of Balkrishna is kept on a swing and is worshipped. Nishita Puja Time for Krishna Janmashtami 2022 is from 12.12 am to 12.58 am, August 19.

Krishna Janmashtmi 2022: Significance and History

Krishna is the son of Devaki and Vasudeva Anakadundubhi. This day is celebrated especially by members of the Gaudiya Vaishnavism sect. Lord Krishna is known as the Supreme Personality of Godhead. Krishna was born in a stressful environment. It was a time when persecutors were widespread, freedom was denied, evil was omnipresent, and his uncle King Kansa wanted to end threatening his life. As per the story, right after Krishna's birth in Mathura, his father Vasudeva Anakadundubhi transported him across the Yamuna to Krishna's foster parents Nanda and Yashoda in Gokul.

Image: Shutterstock