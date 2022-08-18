Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Shri Krishna Images, Dahi Handi Wishes, Greetings, Pictures

Every year Janmashtami is celebrated in honour of Lord Krishna. Krishna, the human avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on this day to defeat Mathura's evil ruler, Kansa. The festival is marked in the country on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada, which is from July to August. It is celebrated every year with great zeal and enthusiasm as people not only worship Lord Krishna but also organise various Dahi Handi events.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 will be celebrated across India on August 18 and 19. As the auspicious festival is around the corner, here we bring you Janmashtami images, Shri Krishna images, Dahi Handi wishes to share with your near and dear ones.

Shri Krishna Images

Dahi Handi wishes and greetings

May Lord Krishna steal all your tensions and worries on this Janmashtami. And give you all the love, peace and happiness. Happy Dahi Handi.

May you find all the delights of life and your all dreams come true. My best wishes will always be with you. Happy Dahi Handi

May Lord Krishna bless you and your family with good health, wealth, happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Dahi Handi.

This Dahi Handi, may you be blessed with good health, wealth, peace, joy and prosperity. Jai Shri Krishna.

On the joyous day of Dahi Handi, here's sending my warm wishes and greetings to you and your loved ones.

On the auspicious and joyous day of Dahi Handi, I hope that you obtain Lord Krishna’s blessings. May your heart as well as home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity.

Whose laughter is subtle, who glows with lustre, who always attract people’s mind and the one who plays the melodious flute, I bow down to Lord Krishna. Happy Dahi Hand!

May Lord Krishna give you courage and inspire you to face all obstacles in life with sheer strength. Happy Dahi Handi!

Dahi Handi images

(All images are taken from Shutterstock)