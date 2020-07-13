Kritika, Chinmayi say 'nothing offensive' about joke as they slam threats against comedian

Agrima Joshua faced the wrath of netizens and even politicians after her year-old stand-up act involving a joke on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj went viral. However, some of the flak went out of proportion as some online ‘celebrities’ issued rape threats at her, and the outrage from celebrities led to the arrest of one of them. Kritika Kamra and Chinmayi Sripaada also came out in support of Agrima Joshua, and apart from condemning the threats, also stated that they did not find anything offensive about her controversial joke.

Kritika took to Twitter and responded to a netizen who in a 15-tweet thread explained why Agrima Joshua’s joke was not offensive. The actor termed it ‘sad’ that the joke had to be explained in this manner, and felt perhaps that is what ‘it has come to.’

The Mitron star stated that she did not find anything ‘offensive’ about the joke. She wrote in all capitals that rape threats were ‘not okay’ and rued that such a statement had to be made.

Here’s the post

It’s sad that jokes need to be explained like this. But I guess.. this is what it has come to. I saw the video too, nothing offensive according to me.

Irrespective,

RAPE THREATS ARE NOT OK!!!!

Can’t believe this has to be said. https://t.co/5PmOQpnuT4 — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) July 12, 2020

Chinmayi Sripaada, who is one of the well-known #MeToo activists of the country, also highlighted that the joke was ‘in no way disrespectful of Shivaji Maharaj’. The singer added that a man issuing rape threats gets a ‘lot of encouragement'. The Titli artist termed it as ‘not new’ and ‘normal’ for many men to issue such threats against women they don’t like or disagree with.

A female comedian makes a joke which is in no way disrespectful of Shivaji Maharaj; a man makes a video threatening rape, gets a lot of encouragement. Not new because it is normal for many men on social media to describe how they will rape a woman they don't like / disagree with. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 12, 2020

Agrima in the video had read ‘funny things’ that users on Quora stated about the upcoming Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in the Arabian Sea.

Meanwhile, the Vadodara City Police arrested and booked Shubham Mishra for hurling threats at the comedian, after numerous celebrities raised their voice, prompting National Commision for Women to join in.

Agrima Joshua issued an apology on Twitter after Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's heated response, had prompted Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to issue a warning of legal action.

