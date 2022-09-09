KRK's Son Faisal Alleges 'people Are Trying To Kill' His Father; Pleads For Help

Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK was granted bail by the Mumbai court in a 2021 molestation case, his son Faisal posted a special request while seeking help from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. KRK's 23-year-old son in a series of tweets claimed that his father's life is in danger and that he needs to be released from prison because of the harsh treatment being meted out to him.

Faisal posted from his father's Twitter handle and reached out to Bollywood stars including Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh along with Maharashtra DeputyCM Fadnavis while asking them to help the family. KRK's son also mentioned how he does not want his father to die like Sushant Singh Rajput.

KRK’s son claims his father is in danger

Despite being granted bail molestation case where he was charged with demanding sexual favours from an actor and holding the complainant’s hand in the first week of January 2019, the actor remains in custody in the case against him for his controversial tweets that date back to 2020.

Amidst all the legal proceedings that the actor is going through, his son took to Twitter and requested help from Abhishek, Deputy CM Fadnavis, and revealed that his father is being 'tortured.' He wrote, “I am KRK’ son Faisal Kamaal. Some people are torturing to kill my father in Mumbai. I am just 23years old and living in London. I don’t know how to help my father. I request @juniorbachchan @Riteishd and @Dev_Fadnavis Ji to save my father’s life. Me n my sister will die without him.”

I am KRK’ son Faisal Kamaal. Some people are torturing to kill my father in Mumbai. I am just 23years old living in London. I don’t know how to help my father. I request @juniorbachchan @Riteishd and @Dev_Fadnavis ji to save my father’s life. Me n my sister will die without him. — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) September 8, 2022

His second tweet can be read, "Because he is our life. I request the public also to support my father to save his life. We don’t want him to die like #SushantSinghRajput #WeStandWithKRK."

Because he is our life. I request public also to support my father to save his life. We don’t want him to die like #SushantSinghRajput #WeStandWithKRK — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) September 8, 2022

Meanwhile, the self-proclaimed film critic was arrested from the Mumbai international airport on August 30 over the alleged derogatory tweets and sent to judicial custody by the Borivali magistrate court. The Versova police had taken his custody in the molestation case and he was produced before the Bandra court.

Khan, in his bail plea filed through lawyers Ashok Sarogi and Jay Yadav before the Bandra magistrate court, claimed the contents of the First Information Report (FIR) did not match the alleged molestation incident practically. The molestation case was registered in June 2021 based on the complaint of a 27-year-old woman under sections 354(A) (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact) and 509 (word or gesture intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of the IPC.

The complainant had alleged that Khan had called her to his bungalow in Versova on the pretext of offering her the lead role in a film. He spiked her drink and touched her inappropriately, as per the FIR.

IMAGE: Instagram/riyaa_baliyan