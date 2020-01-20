Kusha Kapila's 'Monday Aunty' Videos Are Perfect For Your Monday Motivation

Kusha Kapila is amongst those beautiful and popular YouTubers of India who are known for their impeccable sense of humour. The internet sensation creates some of the most wonderful content that leaves the audience laughing their lungs out. Kapila has been a content creator for a long time, however, she used to work with another YouTube channel. Now, she has started her own channel to provide her viewers with fresh and original content created by her.

Apart from making videos on YouTube, this talented girl also makes sure to keep her followers entertained. So, she creates some of the most hilarious content and shares it on her social media handles. Currently, Kusha Kapila has around 772k followers and 1449 posts on Instagram. Netizens admire and adore her genuine Instagram posts and keep pouring their undying love on her with numerous likes and views. She also includes her husband, Zoravar Ahluwalia, in many of her posts which showcases how she is open to sharing her personal life with her well-wishers.

Kusha is known for sharing some of the funniest videos that present Indian aunties in a very quirky manner. One of the most wonderful acts are her Monday aunty posts. Monday Aunty gives her fans laughter and motivation to start the week positively. Here are some of the most recent and amongst the best Monday Aunty posts of the internet star.

Kusha Kapila's best Monday Aunty acts:

