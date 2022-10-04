Kylie, Bella Hadid, Deepika Padukone & More; Best Dressed Celebs At Paris Fashion Week

Quick links:
Supermodel Bella Hadid had a white slip dress spray-painted on her body at Paris Fashion Week as she walked for Paris-based French womenswear brand Coperni.
Zendaya made a splash at the PFW in a sheer and shimmery bodysuit teamed up with an oversized black blazer.
Emily Ratajkowski attended the Loewe Spring/Summer 2023 show in what she described as a Canadian tuxedo.
Singer Olivia Rodrigo opted for a white-coloured dress which she styled with beige trenchcoat and platform heels.
Winnie Harlow made heads turn at the PFW as she donned a lacy, long-sleeve shirt, a beige trench coat, and matching beige pants. She teamed the entire look with a mini blue bag.
For PFW, Deepika Padukone opted for a golden crop top and teamed up with a printed jacket and black heels.