Kylie, Bella Hadid, Deepika Padukone & More; Best Dressed Celebs At Paris Fashion Week

From Kylie Jenner, Zendaya, Bella Hadid to Deepika Padukone, here is a look at all the best-dressed celebrities at the Prais Fashion Week:

Swati Singh
Bella Hadid
Image: Instagram/@bellahadid

Supermodel Bella Hadid had a white slip dress spray-painted on her body at Paris Fashion Week as she walked for Paris-based French womenswear brand Coperni.

Zendaya
Image: Twitter/@tshscurls

Zendaya made a splash at the PFW in a sheer and shimmery bodysuit teamed up with an oversized black blazer.

Elsa Hosk
Image: Instagram/@hoskelsa

Elsa Hosk lead the street style at Paris Fashion Week in a blue plated denim dress.

Kylie Jenner
Image: Twitter@badestoutfit

Kylie Jenner attended Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2023 in a royal blue-coloured velvet dress.

Emily Ratajkowski
Image: Twitter/@lislopees1

Emily Ratajkowski attended the Loewe Spring/Summer 2023 show in what she described as a Canadian tuxedo.

Olivia Rodrigo
Image: Twitter/@iddometooo

Singer Olivia Rodrigo opted for a white-coloured dress which she styled with beige trenchcoat and platform heels.

Winnie Harlow
Image: Instagram/@winnieharlow

Winnie Harlow made heads turn at the PFW as she donned a lacy, long-sleeve shirt, a beige trench coat, and matching beige pants. She teamed the entire look with a mini blue bag.

Deepika Padukone
Image: Twitter/@FilesDeepika

For PFW, Deepika Padukone opted for a golden crop top and teamed up with a printed jacket and black heels.

Katie Holmes
Image: Twitter/@fandomsvisual

Katie Holmes wore a knitted dress to the Chloé show on Sept. 29. She styled it with a black blazer, a black leather clutch, and glossy, black boots.

