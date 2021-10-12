Kylie Jenner's Blood Photoshoot Faces Criticism; Netizens Call It 'disturbing'

Kylie Jenner has been building up to the launch of her upcoming cosmetic collection with some intense posts. Inspired by the Nightmare on ELM Street franchise, the reality TV star's build-up posts have also been on spooky lines. Apart from posing with Freddy Krueger-like claws and outfits that remind viewers of the horror franchise, Kylie has been using blood too to add up to the theme.

However, the use of such promotional tactics is not going down well with a section of netizens. They did not mince their words in calling it 'disturbing' and more.

Kylie Jenner in blood photoshoot does not please netizens, they call it 'disturbing'

Last week, Kylie had posted a video where she could be seen applying a blood-like liquid all over her body. That was how she had announced her new collection by teasing her fans, 'can you guess who we collaborated with this year for halloween? 👀 collection reveal coming today'. She had used blood emojis along with the write-up.

Mother Chris Jenner and half-sister Kourtney Kardashian used terms like 'Halloween Queen', 'spooky queen', and more.

As the collection geared up for its launch on Tuesday, she dropped some unpleasant photos while baring it all. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star could be seen sitting sideways in a pool of a blood-like liquid, as she had it all over all her body below the neck.

Netizens were not pleased with all. Many of them felt that the visual reminded them of their periods. Some pointed out that the post was more 'disturbing' since she was also pregnant. Right from 'poor taste' to 'low key disturbing' to 'horrifying' , there were many strong reactions.

It'd be interesting to see if there is more in store for fans of Kylie on the date of launch.

Kylie Jenner seems to be excited for Halloween already as they had geared for the event at the start of October itself. They had posed in some spooky outfits as well as set up their homes like ghostly homes and more. Kourtney Kardashian too had similarly readied herself and her house.

