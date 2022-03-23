Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming And Other Details

The latest edition of Lakme Fashion Week 2022 is all set to surprise fashion fanatics. For the last two years, the prestigious event was held virtually but as the ongoing pandemic loosens its grip, the star-studded event is returning back to its original form. Lakme Fashion Week, jointly organized by Lakme & RISE Worldwide and the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) are back yet again with a combined fashion week. As FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 is around the corner, here we bring you details about the date, venue, online streaming and much more.

FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 date, venue and time

FDCI and Lakme will be organising an on-ground, season-fluid edition in New Delhi, from 23 to 27 March 2022 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium with shows starting from 12 noon to 9 pm.

FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week live streaming

FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week will live stream all its runway and atelier shows to expand its reach to more number of audience. It will be streamed across various social media and OTT platforms like Voot and JioTV, so that fans can enjoy the on-ground shows online from the comforts of their homes. It will also be streamed on FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week’s official websites - www.lakmefashionweek.co.in, www.fdci.org.

More about Lakme Fashion Week

As per various media reports, this season will have one of the strongest curations ever of designers from all across India with designs by Pankaj & Nidhi, Samant Chauhan, Ranna Gill, Vaishali S, Reynu Taandon, Pawan Sachdeva, Siddartha Tytler and Outhouse. Manish Malhotra will also be launching a new, ease-to-couture category – DIFFUSE.

Image: Instagram@lakmefashionwk