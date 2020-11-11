Lara Bhupathi Shines In A White Boho Dress; Plants Few Hibiscus Stems In The Garden

Actor Lara Bhupathi recently took to Instagram to share stunning pictures of herself from her well-maintained lawn. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a summer hat with her name written on it, creating a lovely contrast with the green surroundings. Through the caption, she indicated that she is planting a few hibiscus cuttings as a part of her gardening session. Her fans also flooded the comments section with compliments as they are loving the nature-loving clicks

Lara Bhupathi’s time in the garden

Actor Lara Bhupathi recently took to Instagram to share a casual and attractive picture of herself settled in a beautiful garden. In the picture posted, she is seen facing against the camera while she is settled on a small elevation built in the middle of the garden. The stunning baby pink flowers create a glorious contrast in the picture, adding some beauty to it.

The actor is seen wearing a casual white Bohemian short dress which looks apt for the dark surroundings. Her pink hat stands out in the picture as it has her name printed with an adorable red heart. The sunlight has also been falling on Lara Bhupathi correctly, giving it an aesthetic touch.

In the caption for the post, Lada Bhupathi has spoken about what she is up to, in these stunning captures. She has mentioned a few lines from the nursery rhyme ‘Mary Mary quite contrary’ and has asked how her garden grows so well. She has further added that she is planting a few hibiscus cuttings in the pictures shared here. Through the hashtags of the post, Lara Bhupathi has also explained her love for nature and gardening. Have a look at the post on Lara Bhupathi’s Instagram here.

Read Lara Dutta Recalls How Bengaluru Gave Her 'grandest Welcome' After Becoming Miss Universe

Also read Lara Dutta Extends Birthday Wishes To Sister Cheryl, Calls Her 'built In Best Friend'

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have complimented the actor for the aesthetic bunch of photographs. A few people have mentioned that they have been eagerly waiting for her upcoming film Bell Bottom which is currently in the production stage. Some of her fans have also dropped a bunch of emoticons expressing their thoughts. Have a look at a few comments here.

Read Lara Dutta Reveals What COVID-19 Taught Husband Mahesh Bhupathi, Pens Amusing Note

Also read Priyanka Chopra Jonas Thanks Lara Dutta, Remembers Their 'kaccha Papad' Days

Image Courtesy: Lara Bhupathi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.